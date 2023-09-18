Animaze update v. 1.26.12540 - Animaze ChatPal more expressive animations

Hello animazing community,

We've updated the Animaze ChatPal animation infrastructure to support emotion-specific body language animations. An initial set, to give you a taste, is already provided on the mannequin but we encourage you to build bespoke crafted versions, specific to your character.

Desktop Changelog

changes to Animaze ChatPal: added over 90 emotion-specific idle and talking animations. fixed inworld timeout issue (after 30 minutes interacting with the AI would trigger a reconnect to inworld invalidating the current context).

added PerfectSync for VRM 1.0 animation standard called PerfectSync_1_1. By default, an imported VRM 1.0 model which has more than half of the ARKit blendshapes would be automatically promoted to PerfectSync, but that does not cover having a very reduced set of the ARKit blendshapes and still wanting PerfectSync. The Animation Standard can only be changed in the Animaze Editor.

increased range for Clip Mask size slider for Live2D models.

fixed peculiar interaction between dedicated special actions and generalized idle anims, returning to default mannequin idle even if not selected.

Editor Changelog

added PerfectSync for VRM 1.0 animation standard called PerfectSync_1_1. By default, an imported VRM 1.0 model which has more than half of the ARKit blendshapes would be automatically promoted to PerfectSync, but that does not cover having a very reduced set of the ARKit blendshapes and still wanting PerfectSync.

fixed issue changing Animation Standard and the Mannequin Animation retargeting not resetting.

Known issues

the switch between generic Mannequin and Mixamo animations is snappy.

VRM & RPM avatar imported with 1.26.12519 build will have a reduced set of ChatPal emotion-specific animations. The workaround is to delete the avatar and reimport it.

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Let us know what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming,

The Holotech Team