Solas City Heroes Update 1.0.6!

Hello heroes!

I updated the game to add a player requested feature: Start captured!

You can now start in a captured stage, just like if the last time your hero went to fight crime the things didn't went as expected... (or did they?)

You can basically start as if you were previously defeated, adding some more variation on how you can play the game!

There are also some bugs fixes and more optimization so the game runs smoother.

You may also notice (or hopefully not) that I' am uploading several versions of the game during this day. That is just me trying to understand how the Steamworks for DLCs actually works. If you see the game with the tittle pink, don't work it's just me testing stuff, everytihng will be back to normal in a bit.

(There are literally no other changes to the game other than the color of the tittle, it's just for testing)

Anyway

Have a great week heroes!

Changelog 1.0.6