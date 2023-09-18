 Skip to content

Chants of Sennaar update for 18 September 2023

A patch for your enchanted journey!

Build 12214167

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, travelers!

We'd like to thank you for all your support since the release of Chants of Sennaar!

To make your adventure even better, we're now releasing a patch to improve the game's fluidity, translations and a few bugs!

Translation:

  • Modification of some translations on the bard-alchemist rosetta stone in the galleries.

Bug fix:

  • Writing an @ in a rune annotation no longer causes save corruption
  • The framerate is now limited to 540 FPS max, resolving certain issues.

Improvements:

  • Esc can now be pressed to exit zoom views, dialogs, ghosts, processions, etc.
  • The stairs in the silver mine are now made of iron, making them more visible.
  • In the 2nd alchemists' lab, a graduated ruler with zoom view has been added.
  • Radar can now be displayed by pressing left or right shift
  • New conditions to unlock the "I did it" achievement have been included.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1931770/Chants_of_Sennaar/

