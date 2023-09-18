 Skip to content

SAELIG update for 18 September 2023

Update 42.1 - Goodbye bugs

Hello!

Just a really small update to address some bugs that slipped through the testing for the last update.

  • Fixed a bug where the player would lose energy after sleeping to 100% energy.
  • Fixed a bug where short swords would not be produced.
  • Tweaked volumetric fog slightly so it should look better at lower resolutions, but this may still be an issue. Let me know if the volumetric fog looks chalky or patchy still.
  • Fixed two separate bugs that could cause crashes during raids, and when raids start.

