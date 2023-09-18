 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 18 September 2023

Update EA-D041 - NEW: room chat implemented + difficulty selection for all maps

Fixed:

  • Decider text corrected to talent path menu
  • Reepeer module hint displayed after online map
  • A lot of translations corrected / added
  • Smaller code refactors

Added:

  • NEW: Core mechanic -> attack value of boss increases if lowest atk rate is reached
  • NEW: Online room chat implemented
  • NEW: Difficulty selection (Easy, Normal, Hard) for all online maps added
  • Room list displays now show the rooms difficulty before joining
  • Room visual design improved, sounds / effects added

Changed:

  • Nothing.

