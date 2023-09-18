Update EA-D041 - NEW: room chat implemented + difficulty selection for all maps

- Decider text corrected to talent path menu
- Reepeer module hint displayed after online map
- A lot of translations corrected / added
- Smaller code refactors
Added:
- NEW: Core mechanic -> attack value of boss increases if lowest atk rate is reached
- NEW: Online room chat implemented
- NEW: Difficulty selection (Easy, Normal, Hard) for all online maps added
- Room list displays now show the rooms difficulty before joining
- Room visual design improved, sounds / effects added
Changed:
