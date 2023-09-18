 Skip to content

Lost In Fantaland update for 18 September 2023

REGULAR UPDATE 20230918

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New：

  • New Artifacts for the Fire Mage: Oil Bottle, Black Powder, Rubber Shoes, Air Bellow.
  • New Cards for the Fire Mage: Flame Induction, Tailwind

Changes：

  • The card reward refresh at the end of the battle can only run once, and the number of cards will not be reduced after the refresh.
  • The refresh of Artifacts and Cards will not display the same content as the current list.
  • Card Erudition: can preview the effect value now.
  • Card Blast Staff: Armor +2.
  • Card Magic Field: Armor -1.
  • Card Divine Burning: Grid +1.
  • Card Gas Jet: +1 MP Cost.
  • Card Gathering Strike: More damage, less Armor.
  • Card Gathering Protection: Grid +1, Armor +1 per target.
  • Card Heat Circulation: Removed for now.
  • Card Ignition: -1 stack of Burn in the effect of the upgrade card.
  • Card Spark: exhaust.
  • Card Linear Penetration: Damage +1.
  • Completely separate the Demon Burn and Burn effects to avoid some problems.
  • When the Tremorg burrow into the ground, remove the Burn effect from it.
  • The nodes in difficulty panel can be clicked to select the difficulty.

Bug Fix：

  • Scroll bar not at top after opening the card upgrade list for second time.
  • The display of walkable grids is not correct when the cost of MOVP is over 9.
  • Some cards do not show relevant cards and keywords.
  • Card Blow can not right click to use directly.
  • Card Lion Fireball bounced once less when there are only 2 enemies.
  • When the Tremorg dies underground, the explosion grid is not correct.
  • Some crashes.

