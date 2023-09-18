REGULAR UPDATE 20230918

New：
- New Artifacts for the Fire Mage: Oil Bottle, Black Powder, Rubber Shoes, Air Bellow.
- New Cards for the Fire Mage: Flame Induction, Tailwind
Changes：
- The card reward refresh at the end of the battle can only run once, and the number of cards will not be reduced after the refresh.
- The refresh of Artifacts and Cards will not display the same content as the current list.
- Card Erudition: can preview the effect value now.
- Card Blast Staff: Armor +2.
- Card Magic Field: Armor -1.
- Card Divine Burning: Grid +1.
- Card Gas Jet: +1 MP Cost.
- Card Gathering Strike: More damage, less Armor.
- Card Gathering Protection: Grid +1, Armor +1 per target.
- Card Heat Circulation: Removed for now.
- Card Ignition: -1 stack of Burn in the effect of the upgrade card.
- Card Spark: exhaust.
- Card Linear Penetration: Damage +1.
- Completely separate the Demon Burn and Burn effects to avoid some problems.
- When the Tremorg burrow into the ground, remove the Burn effect from it.
- The nodes in difficulty panel can be clicked to select the difficulty.
Bug Fix：
- Scroll bar not at top after opening the card upgrade list for second time.
- The display of walkable grids is not correct when the cost of MOVP is over 9.
- Some cards do not show relevant cards and keywords.
- Card Blow can not right click to use directly.
- Card Lion Fireball bounced once less when there are only 2 enemies.
- When the Tremorg dies underground, the explosion grid is not correct.
- Some crashes.
