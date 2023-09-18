 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 18 September 2023

Visual & sound additions, more fixes

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 18 September 2023

  • Admiral now has phase shift invincibility.

  • Increased Phantom Daggers' max phantom throws from 2 -> 4.

  • Added coin sounds.

  • Made coins shinier and sparklier.

  • Added new coin purse... model?

  • Added sounds for Flashy Cape, Rain Bow and Ray Rifle.

  • Added vfx and icon for Rune Ribbons. (Suggested by Aewynne.)

  • Adjusted some new item descriptions.

  • Added Admiral icons.

  • Added Fleet Worker info (name, icon) and renamed old Workers to Mine Workers.

  • Admiral now tosses her sun guns after firing them.

  • Gave Gardener fingers???

  • Refreshed Fleet Worker visuals.

  • Fixed Seal Converter not spawning for client players.

  • Fixed Lightwall state replication. (Reported by Aewynne (and someone else?).)

  • Clockwork Gauntlet now works with Auto-Combo. (Reported by Aewynne.)

  • Fixed Un-Infuser creating ghost items for client players when used. (Reported by Wunarg.)

  • Fixed separate mesh sections of elite enemies not getting elitified properly.

  • Fixed removed infusions not updating on clients.

  • Fixed infusion UI not closing on client players after infusing an item. (Reported by Aewynne.)

  • Attempted to fix Pit repair stations not working for client players. (Reported by Aewynne.)

  • Fixed Deci-Catalyst triggering off of dead enemies and added better infinite loop and crash protections to it. (Reported by Wunarg, Aewynne and Jazdia.)

  • Fixed infusion accepting material items without infusion traits. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Phantom Daggers not inheriting basic Dagger properties like sneak attack. (Reported by Aewynne.)

