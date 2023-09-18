Visual & sound additions, more fixes

Admiral now has phase shift invincibility.

Increased Phantom Daggers' max phantom throws from 2 -> 4.

Added coin sounds.

Made coins shinier and sparklier.

Added new coin purse... model?

Added sounds for Flashy Cape, Rain Bow and Ray Rifle.

Added vfx and icon for Rune Ribbons. (Suggested by Aewynne.)

Adjusted some new item descriptions.

Added Admiral icons.

Added Fleet Worker info (name, icon) and renamed old Workers to Mine Workers.

Admiral now tosses her sun guns after firing them.

Gave Gardener fingers???

Refreshed Fleet Worker visuals.

Fixed Seal Converter not spawning for client players.

Fixed Lightwall state replication. (Reported by Aewynne (and someone else?).)

Clockwork Gauntlet now works with Auto-Combo. (Reported by Aewynne.)

Fixed Un-Infuser creating ghost items for client players when used. (Reported by Wunarg.)

Fixed separate mesh sections of elite enemies not getting elitified properly.

Fixed removed infusions not updating on clients.

Fixed infusion UI not closing on client players after infusing an item. (Reported by Aewynne.)

Attempted to fix Pit repair stations not working for client players. (Reported by Aewynne.)

Fixed Deci-Catalyst triggering off of dead enemies and added better infinite loop and crash protections to it. (Reported by Wunarg, Aewynne and Jazdia.)

Fixed infusion accepting material items without infusion traits. (Reported by Cellestus.)