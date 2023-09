This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The yolkeing has begun!

Hyperstrangers, we are climbing to peak of gaming today, as 77P EGG: EGGWIFE launches. For this momentous occasion we have prepared a special 20% launch discount!

We are only minutes in of the launch of 77P EGG: EGGWIFE and it has been already championed as the masterpiece of gaming. Don't believe us? Check this totally legitimate video testimonial from the gaming biggest!

Convinced? Of course you are, now you gotta help 77P EGG man the #$@# up and get a new wife!

Just... make sure to save the world from sentient sewage and a milk-obsessed cult along the way