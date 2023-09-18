V1.0.16 BugFix

New Features

Arrow guides: including treasure box, goblin, boss, artifact cube, blood potion, energy potion, and magnet

Property float prompt in weapon selection interface

Particle effects added to selectable nodes on the large map

Auto-targeting within a certain distance prioritizes elites and bosses

Compatibility mode added to the settings interface in case the program crashes easily

Adjustments

The tempo of the boss in the Snowy Mountain has been adjusted. There will be fewer minions in boss battles now.

In the Snowy Mountain elite stage, the appearance time of the elite has been shortened. In some levels, you may encounter powerful dual-elite combinations!

Some skill and superpower stats have been adjusted.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where difficulty settings did not increase boss health

Fixed bug where eating an energy potion while having full cooldowns caused cooldown errors

Fixed issue where tapping on a branch with a chance encounter does not respond after returning from the past through a chance encounter

Fixed Discord link expiration issue

Fixed issue where the artifact shop in the encampment locks artifacts and they are lost when clicked on during refresh

Fixed issue with the level of display of the connection between the skill swap interface and the large map interface nodes

Fixed bug where the asteroids in Doomsday do no damage

Fixed issue where the cone attack warning for elite minions is inaccurate

Fixed issue where the resonance UI is not refreshed promptly when picking up skills on the large map or in the encampment

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "