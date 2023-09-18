 Skip to content

Mystery at Morgoth update for 18 September 2023

V1.006 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Folks.

We have just pushed an update to fix a bug and add a minor change to the import procedure.

  • Bug: A crash could occur fighting the undead on the first level of Doomhaven.

  • Changed: We have added an information message to the Import Options Dialog to explain that an export needs to be done in The Curse of Feldar Vale before it can be imported to Mystery at Morgoth.

We hope that you do not encounter any issues with the update. Please let us know if you discover any problems.

All the Best.

Ian & Jann

