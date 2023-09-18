- Reduced Orc spawn timer in the later stages of endless battles
- Restored return to Main Menu function to old state
- Limited 'Execute' damage increase to 10x (40 kills)
- Changed tooltip transparancy
- On use items will now be restored in endless battles on 'battle up'
- Fixed an UI issue with 16:10 aspect ratio screens
- Fixed several bugs in Endless Battles
- Fixed a bug in 'Mode: Loot' where dwarves would not be revived
- Fixed a bug with selling loot after battle
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 18 September 2023
Patch v1.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
