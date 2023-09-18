 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 18 September 2023

Patch v1.1.6

Build 12213904

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced Orc spawn timer in the later stages of endless battles
  • Restored return to Main Menu function to old state
  • Limited 'Execute' damage increase to 10x (40 kills)
  • Changed tooltip transparancy
  • On use items will now be restored in endless battles on 'battle up'
  • Fixed an UI issue with 16:10 aspect ratio screens
  • Fixed several bugs in Endless Battles
  • Fixed a bug in 'Mode: Loot' where dwarves would not be revived
  • Fixed a bug with selling loot after battle

