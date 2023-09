Share · View all patches · Build 12213808 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 10:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Strikers! 👋

📣Sky Strikers Update Announcement - FreeStyle: Choose Your Battitude🚀

Hey Strikers! Great news - for the first time, you'll be able to change your bat skins.🎉 Bring your favourite bat and choose your battitude! Here are the new features:

5 new bat skins

New badge feature that you can level up playing games

Get ready to swing with style!🎉

Best,

Sky Strikers Dev Team