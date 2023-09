Share · View all patches · Build 12213788 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 08:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hah! Dummie dev, reducing healings on the Knight to 10%. You've played hard mode, you can have fun now.

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed Mystery Box only storing items up to #500 in their index

:swirlies: Fixed Knight healing reduced to 10%

:swirlies: Fixed Player slowed down after Chain Princess' events [Beta]