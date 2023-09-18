 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Axiom of Maria update for 18 September 2023

0.22.230918 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12213643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The background of the wedding hall corridor and mother's room has been modified.
  • Fixed the bug where doors randomly open.
  • Sound has been slightly adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Axiom of Maria for WindowsX64 Depot 1885251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link