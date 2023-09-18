- The background of the wedding hall corridor and mother's room has been modified.
- Fixed the bug where doors randomly open.
- Sound has been slightly adjusted.
Axiom of Maria Test update for 18 September 2023
0.22.230918 Update Notes
