Folklore Hunter - 0.9

Hey everybody!

The day is finally here! After almost a year of work, update 0.9 is out and ready to play! This is the largest update we've ever released and we're so proud of how it has turned out. Included in the update is a progression system, new unlockable weapons and equipment, randomized contract hunts, optional objectives, an in-game currency used to buy items, and more...

Many of you might have been expecting the anticipated Mothman hunt to be included in this update, however we believe that progression and replayability will significantly improve the experience of players in the Mothman hunt. Moving forward, we will be working on the Mothman as our top priority, while also providing on-going content updates through new equipment, challenges, new difficulties and other features.

There is a lot to talk about so we've included a detailed rundown of the biggest changes which you can find below. A full changelog can be found at the bottom.

We love to hear feedback on the game so if you find any bugs, or have some suggestions, let us know on our discord server: https://discord.gg/B9u6pUA

And as always, happy hunting!

Changes

The Fortress

Replacing the level select in the main menu screen will be a new playable area that acts as your home base and multiplayer lobby. Here you can invite your friends and prepare before heading into a hunt. The Fortress includes several stations to aid you in your hunts, such as the shop, personal storage and contract board. Completing contracts will earn you Silver and XP, which you can use to unlock and buy new weapons and equipment.

To get started in the fortress, head to the "Story Hunts" station and play either Night of the Wendigo or Bloodfang Forest.

Contracts

The majority of the silver and XP you will earn as a hunter will come from completing contracts. Various cryptids have been spotted around the world and it is your job to take them down. Each aspect of a contract will be totally random. Contracts won't play out in Night of the Wendigo or Bloodfang Forest, but will instead take place in a totally new level introduced specifically for contracts; you won't know your way around just because you've played the story hunts. There will be additional random elements as well within each level. Cryptids will not spawn in the same location each time, they will prefer to roam different parts of the map, they will have specific hunting grounds and will have different hiding places; it's your job to track them down, and fulfil the contract. Loot and essential items will also be randomized every time you play, you'll have to explore your environment and use your Hunter Senses to find every secret.

Story hunts haven't been removed from the game however, they play an important part as you must complete the story hunts to unlock each contract. For example, before you can take on Wendigo contracts, you'll need to have completed Night of the Wendigo. This is because contracts will utilise similar cryptid behaviour and hunters should be familiar with each cryptid before they take on contracts. Contracts will not always include the same mechanics as the story hunts however, as they are intended to be much shorter levels with a focus on tracking and hunting the cryptid. The most major change that players will notice can be found in the Strigoi contracts, as contracts will not include the Crypt or the Elder Strigoi. The focus is instead on hunting down the three Strigoi through the forest.

Contracts will be very different to story hunts in one major way. That being the ability to bring in more equipment. Story hunts will start hunters with a rifle and some basic equipment to get them started. Contracts will not provide the hunter with anything to begin with, hunters must buy their own equipment. If you die in a contract, you will lose everything in your inventory.

Progression

Completing objectives in contracts will earn you XP and silver. Earning enough XP will cause you to level up. This is an extremely important aspect of the game, as you will need to be a high level before you can buy the best weapons and equipment.

You can get started by playing the story hunts; as the first time you complete them you will be rewarded with a large amount of silver and XP. This should be enough to get you some basic equipment and begin your cryptid hunting career!

Changelog

Features and Changes:

Primary Changes

Added a new player lobby, the Hunter Fortress

Added new Contract hunt mode

Added a progression system

New Unlockable Equipment

Added Double-Barreled Shotgun

Added incendiary ammunition which can damage Wendigos

Added Explosive Canisters that set the surroundings on fire

Added Tripwires that can trigger Explosive Canisters

Added a Crucifix which weakens Strigoi

Added a Standing Torch which can light up a large area

Added a UV Lamp which weakens nearby Strigoi

Weapons

Added muzzle flashes to most weapons

Aiming down sights totally overhauled

Recoil is now more controllable

User Interface

Inventory item splitting now requires a right-click drag

Movement disabled while in certain user interfaces

Added a "Host Menu" to settings, which allows the host to kick players

Bugfixes: