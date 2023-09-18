JOBS update - v.1.1.0

🎮 Greetings, Community! 🎮
🚀 Next step on our roadmap is done - JOBS udpate is here.
Update will work with your old saves!
You will be able to make money in new ways:
- 🚗Car Jobs:
You will be hired to steal a car.
After you accept this task, the [color=#d43737]CAR ICON[/color] will appear in different places at different times.
If you arrive at the location on time, you will be tasked with opening the lock.
- 🎯Hit Jobs:
You will be hired to eleminate target.
Once you accept this task, the [color=#d43737]TARGET ICON[/color] will appear in different places at different times.
If you arrive at the location on time, you will face the enem
- 📦DeliveryJobs:
You will be hired to deliver a package to another city.
If you get there on time, you will be paid for your work.
💪I hope you will have fun with the new update💪
👷♂️ Work on the next feature in roadmap is in progress. 👷♂️
🌟 Have an amazing week! 🎉
Changed files in this update