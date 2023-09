-We are now using NANITE to reduce performance issues

-Players can no longer climb over each other

-FoV 100 by default

-Improved BodyCam Effect

-Immersion-Mode added

-Players in immersive mode OFF can no longer see their character (avoids motion sickness)

-All triggerboxes are fixed and (destructible) door is now always oppened

(Feel free to tell us on Discord if performance has been improved or degraded with NANITE)