VDSC Battle Royale Update 0.6.1

Full Reset:

We've overhauled the Account System due to several issues from the previous version, as

new features were/will be added. Given that we're still in the pre-release phase, we found it

necessary to revamp key elements of the system. As a result, everyone will need to create a

new account. We understand this can be inconvenient, but it is essential to clean multiple

databases to ensure future updates won't conflict with existing data.

Bug Fixes:

Resolved an issue with the "Remember Me" function and disabled it to ensure players can

switch accounts without automatic login.

Skins will now update when a player reopens the menu or restarts the app.There will still be a

delay when transferring skins.

delay when transferring skins.

If a previously selected skin isn't available, players will revert to the default skin and be

prompted to select another.

prompted to select another.

Fixed HE-Grenades damage.

Post-match, ground weapons and loot boxes will now reset.

Multiple planes in the Battle Royale mode have been addressed. Now only one plane should

be visible.

Scrap Barricades and Tents on Desert Bay remain visible, even on low graphic settings.

Adjusted the scoreboard size for optimal player display.

Grenades are now visible on the belt's backside instead of floating.

Enhanced fence collision on the Desert Bay map, allowing players to shoot through.

Improved collision of the Wooden Scaffolds on Desert Bay.

Refined rock placements and collision on the Ancient Ruins map.

Fixed an issue where transferring one skin affected others.

Added Features:

Introduced a loading screen during game start-up, replacing the previous grey-screen.

Displayed Player Nicknames, will now use the account name, when registering,

Account-Check: Following things should now be displayed correctly to a new User, if a new

account is created:

account is created: The eMail is missing

The eMail is already taken, including different capital letters

The Nickname is already taken, including different capital letters

The Empty-Space Character is no longer allowed for a Nickname

The Nickname can't have less than 8 Characters

The Nickname can't have more than 20 Characters

The repeated password has to be the same

Developer Note:

We recognize existing bugs and are actively addressing them as our pre-release version advances

towards the full release. If you encounter any issues, kindly use the Support Button in the menu to

inform us. We appreciate your feedback and patience!