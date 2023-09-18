New Update v1.0.45: New small features, improvements and fixes

New

Introduced 2 new technologies for improving the work speed of worker drones.

Added the ability to change the drone's area of operation through charging stations.

Added a "Verified" tab in the window showing all station visitors. This tab provides a list of visitors whose documents have been checked.

Added indicators and explanatory text for civilization ratings: Intelligence, Usefulness, and Friendliness.

Improvements / Balance

Initial drone speed upgrades in the technology tree have been increased by 5%.

Removed visitor influence on object characteristics that visitors can't interact with (e.g., drone stations, generators, etc.). Previously, you could sometimes see these stats when hovering over such objects.

Visitors with a mood level above 48% will now never complain about being in a bad mood when their documents are checked. In all other cases, the likelihood of a complaint depends on the "Mood" level—the lower it is, the more frequent the complaints.

Hired staff now ignore rule signs for different species and races. This change addresses previous confusion and ambiguous situations.

Replaced the "Usefulness" civilization rating icon for better clarity. The "Thumbs Up" icon was misleading when the rating was negative.

Updated the "Second Contact" description to include information that it is an endless game mode.

Changed the unclear term "PAX" to "Passengers" on the flight board, as the old term was understood mainly by people in the aviation industry.

Doubled the speed of transitioning between screens for enhanced user convenience.

Visitors now express their displeasure in understandable phrases in all languages when they see a lot of trash around, instead of just saying "Boo!"

Reduced the volume of CRT screen effects by 35% in the Terminal and the Rest Room (some players found the loud background noise uncomfortable after extended play).

Increased the likelihood of receiving a negative review when large amounts of trash are visible.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where some names wouldn't fit within the Visa and would overflow.

Clarified the text on how to check Zubonoids. Their levitating devices can indeed vary according to the game's lore.

Reworked character dialogues that mentioned document errors to avoid confusing players.

Fixed the name and description of rule signs for Pharaoids.

Fixed a bug where a radio call would trigger while checking documents.

Fixed a bug that prevented the game from unpausing after document checks.

Fixed a bug where documents would disappear during checks.

Fixed a bug related to the highlighting of invisible document areas near the scanner switch.

Fixed a bug that led to excessive rewards for mistakes.

Fixed a bug where old texts and inscriptions were not deleted from the previous playthrough and appeared in the new one.

Fixed the construction animation of some objects.

What will the next patch be?

We will make the next patch that will improve the performance of the game on large stations with a lot of visitors.

Want to become a Beta tester?

Visit our discord server (https://discord.gg/fUZFwtTCJ6) and read the information in the beta-testing channel. There you will find instructions on how to play the early beta versions of the game.