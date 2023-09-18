0.1.0.7 Beta Patch

Default Character:
- Added "Crouch (Move Backwards)".
- Updated all character meshes.
- Redesigned Female body type.
- Fixed character rotation over multiplayer when in first person.
VR Character:
- Added "Players" watch menu option (Player List & Roles).
- Renamed "Profile" to "My Info".
- Fixed "Player Start" interference with laser pointer.
Character Menu:
- Added "Crop Top" style.
- Added "Zipper Pants" style.
- Added 7 "Zipper Pants" designs.
- Added 14 "Crop Top" designs.
- Added 3 "Jeans" designs.
Venue Builder:
- Fixed "Trash Can" from duplicating when changing drone/human.
Audio Options:
- Added Input/Output Device Info.
- Added "Voice Chat" section.
- Added "Enable Voice Chat" (Only available in the Main Menu).
- Added "Talk-Over Music".
- Added "Microphone Input Meter".
Video Options:
- Fixed Anti-Aliasing from not working.
Venue - Club Pluto:
- Added "Spray Paint" areas.
Venue - Club Surrealist:
- Added "Spray Paint" area.
- Added/adjusted objects.
Venue - Entercity Loft:
- Added "Spray Paint" areas.
Venue - Surrealist Cargo:
- Added "Spray Paint" area.
- Added/Adjusted objects and textures.
- Changed sky lighting.
Venue Builder - Island (Night):
- Changed sky, lighting, and the Moon.
Tutorials:
- Added "Spray Paint" tutorial.
Miscellaneous:
- Added "Spray Paint" that can be applied to designated areas and objects.
- File Cleanup.
Changed files in this update