R.A.V.E - Real-time Audio Visual Experience Playtest update for 18 September 2023

0.1.0.7 Beta Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12213459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Default Character:

  • Added "Crouch (Move Backwards)".
  • Updated all character meshes.
  • Redesigned Female body type.
  • Fixed character rotation over multiplayer when in first person.

VR Character:

  • Added "Players" watch menu option (Player List & Roles).
  • Renamed "Profile" to "My Info".
  • Fixed "Player Start" interference with laser pointer.

Character Menu:

  • Added "Crop Top" style.
  • Added "Zipper Pants" style.
  • Added 7 "Zipper Pants" designs.
  • Added 14 "Crop Top" designs.
  • Added 3 "Jeans" designs.

Venue Builder:

  • Fixed "Trash Can" from duplicating when changing drone/human.

Audio Options:

  • Added Input/Output Device Info.
  • Added "Voice Chat" section.
  • Added "Enable Voice Chat" (Only available in the Main Menu).
  • Added "Talk-Over Music".
  • Added "Microphone Input Meter".

Video Options:

  • Fixed Anti-Aliasing from not working.

Venue - Club Pluto:

  • Added "Spray Paint" areas.

Venue - Club Surrealist:

  • Added "Spray Paint" area.
  • Added/adjusted objects.

Venue - Entercity Loft:

  • Added "Spray Paint" areas.

Venue - Surrealist Cargo:

  • Added "Spray Paint" area.
  • Added/Adjusted objects and textures.
  • Changed sky lighting.

Venue Builder - Island (Night):

  • Changed sky, lighting, and the Moon.

Tutorials:

  • Added "Spray Paint" tutorial.

Miscellaneous:

  • Added "Spray Paint" that can be applied to designated areas and objects.
  • File Cleanup.

