Content Creator Notice

Greetings, Descendants!

Firstly, we'd like to thank everyone who participated in our Content Creator recruitment.

We’d like to present the creators who have been selected among those who applied on the Content Creators page!

Applicants can also log in to the LURKIT site and check The First Descendant page to see if they have been selected.

▶ See the Selected Content Creators

We will continue to recruit content creators during the test period, so please see below for requirements to participate and how the selected creators will be announced.

■ Content Creator Application Requirements

General requirement: Creators with at least 250 followers or subscribers on Twitch or YouTube.

Twitch channel selection: At least 25 average viewers (last 30 days)

YouTube channel selection: At least 1,000 average views (at least 15 videos in channel)

※ Choose your Twitch or YouTube channel that meets the requirement when applying.

※ Please note that you will not be accepted at the application stage if the application requirements are not met.

▶ Apply to Become a Content Creator

■ Announcement of additional content creators selected during the test period

Additional content creators will be selected daily during the test period and announced in [Selected Content Creators].

The list will be updated daily at 2 am (PDT), and you can also check on the LURKIT site.

■ FAQ

What are the benefits of being selected as a content creator?

The content creator benefits this time are as follows:

(1) Permission to host Twitch Drops streams

If selected as a creator, you will be given permission to host Twitch Drops streams within approximately 24 hours, after which you will be able to host streams with Drops enabled.

(2) Provision of a game press kit

(2) Provision of a game press kit You can find the game press kit on The First Descendant Program page after logging in to the LURKIT site.

(3) Content promotion on the official channel

(3) Content promotion on the official channel Like last year's Steam Beta Test, we'll be putting together a Crossplay Open Beta highlight video using footage from our content creators.

To this end, there will be a separate event on The First Descendant Program page on LURKIT to submit video resources to be included in the highlight video, so please keep an eye out.

How do I host a Twitch Drops stream?

When you apply and meet the requirements to become a content creator, you will be granted permission to host streams with Drops enabled.

If selected, you will be given permission to host Twitch Drops streams within approximately 24 hours, after which you will be able to host streams with Drops enabled.

If I apply to become a content creator during the test period, how do I find out if I'm selected?

Additional content creators will be selected daily during the test period and announced in [Selected Content Creators].

The list will be updated daily at 2 am (PDT), and you can also check on the LURKIT site.

We look forward to participation from many amazing creators to join us in The First Descendant.

Thank you.