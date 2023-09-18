 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 18 September 2023

Update 1.1 patch 2 is out! Fixing a bug with the keepnets.

Update 1.1 patch 2 · Build 12213328

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There used to be a bug with the keep nets that locked you onto that screen if you overfilled them. Now I've added a cap to the amount of fish you can put in that bug is fixed!

Happy fishing!

Changed files in this update

