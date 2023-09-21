 Skip to content

ZERO Sievert update for 21 September 2023

Patch 0.31.34 | Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Patch 0.31.34 is now live.

  • Fixed an issue where enemies can be invisible when at max distance

