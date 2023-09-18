MOVAFORT Hotfix #1

After Taking your Feedbacks, Quick Fixes were made as fast as possible to fix Critical Bugs and add (Quality of life) features as a side dish,
New Features
- Added the Distance to the Quest next to Notification Compass
- When Notification (Wait for Paradox) Counter Reaches 00:00 it will show (Incoming !!! Prepare for Impact + Distance From The Player to the Paradox Shockwave)
- A message will pop-up (Inventory Full) when you try to take an item while having no free slots in your inventory
Changed
- Time will stop when showing a tutorial to prevent UI from Closing at Time Anchors
- you will here a sound effect when you have the items Required for the Quest you are doing
- Mine Trap will now explode if the parent stone got Hit by an arrow or any tool
- Player/NPC/Bots will no longer take fire Damage Effect when under water surface
- Arrows with low level Electric Power will now do more damage to Orb Towers Also upgrading Electric Damage State will increase the damage
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Items Gets Stuck on UI after Dragging it
- Fixed NPC not leaving the item in their hand after player not accepting the trade
- Fixed the Message (Villager Killed) appear at wrong times
- Fixed placing Level 3 Tool (Max Level) in an upgrade Altar at an event will transform the Tool into another tool
- Fixed NPC Disappears when attacking an NPC while sleeping
- Fixed Bots Not Attacking Player Even if player is carrying paradox items
- Fixed NPCs Remember if you are wanted even after time travel to the past before being wanted
- Fixed Orb Towers not regain HP after player time travels to the past
Remember you can always Report any Problem you see and fixes will be made as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update