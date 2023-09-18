MOVAFORT Hotfix #1

After Taking your Feedbacks, Quick Fixes were made as fast as possible to fix Critical Bugs and add (Quality of life) features as a side dish,

New Features

Added the Distance to the Quest next to Notification Compass

When Notification (Wait for Paradox) Counter Reaches 00:00 it will show (Incoming !!! Prepare for Impact + Distance From The Player to the Paradox Shockwave)

A message will pop-up (Inventory Full) when you try to take an item while having no free slots in your inventory

Changed

Time will stop when showing a tutorial to prevent UI from Closing at Time Anchors

you will here a sound effect when you have the items Required for the Quest you are doing

Mine Trap will now explode if the parent stone got Hit by an arrow or any tool

Player/NPC/Bots will no longer take fire Damage Effect when under water surface

Arrows with low level Electric Power will now do more damage to Orb Towers Also upgrading Electric Damage State will increase the damage

Bug Fixes

Fixed Items Gets Stuck on UI after Dragging it

Fixed NPC not leaving the item in their hand after player not accepting the trade

Fixed the Message (Villager Killed) appear at wrong times

Fixed placing Level 3 Tool (Max Level) in an upgrade Altar at an event will transform the Tool into another tool

Fixed NPC Disappears when attacking an NPC while sleeping

Fixed Bots Not Attacking Player Even if player is carrying paradox items

Fixed NPCs Remember if you are wanted even after time travel to the past before being wanted

Fixed Orb Towers not regain HP after player time travels to the past

Remember you can always Report any Problem you see and fixes will be made as soon as possible.