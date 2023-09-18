Version 1.24 patch notes

Gameplay
- Borderless Fullscreen mode added to options
- Changed shroom harvesting count to count individual shrooms instead per batch picked. Shroom harvesting job requirements increased accordingly for balance.
- Increased Support drone attack per laser from ⅓ x your Attack Power to ½ x Attack Power
- Add click and drag to Dungeon Teleport map UI
- Polished up teleporting between dungeon Teleportation rooms
- Critter terrarium poster now display how to pick up button
Bugs
- Greenhouse now properly allows you to plant crops from any season
- Bug Net and hammock interaction no longer locks player in hammock
- Job status Notification now correctly triggers when you do an action completing a job
- Fixed where if a cutscene is queued at the end of day but you are captured by spooklets, screen stays black
- Beehive and Silkworm farm locked behind community gate can no longer be picked with from outside the fence
- Some JOBS were bugged no longer bugged/incompletable. I’ve implemented a fix going forward but may not be fixed for old jobs so If you have one that you can’t complete, you have to let it expire and pick up new ones. sorry!
- Those who previously had the weather contraption quest active can now continue to complete the quest as workshop shouldn't’ be under repairs anymore.
- House upgrade level 1 no longer shows up after completing it
Known Issues:
- Graphic bug Pixies bound on Objects are sometimes invisible (but still there)
- Pixies disappearing intermittently
- Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce
