Update #15

Hi there
I've made some fixes and improvements based on community feedback.
- [Quality of Life] Survivors can now pause and resume study inside the library.
- [Balance] Survivors are now equipped with mostly tier 1 items when starting a new game.
- [Bug] Fixed a bug where cancelling a study session would not correctly restore survivor abilities in some cases.
- [Bug] Fixed a bug where loading a study session would not correctly restore survivor abilities in some cases.
- [Input] Updated controller support status on Steam to show that Undeadly supports DualShock and DualSense PlayStation controllers.
- [Input] Added controller rumble when using guns, grenades and melee weapons. The option to toggle this feature can be found under 'Options => Controls => Controller Rumble'
- [Input] Added a setting in the options menu to automatically change controller icons based on the type of controller used. This can be overridden with the existing controller icon dropdown.
- [Input] Left and right triggers on controllers now cycle tabs alongside left and right bumpers.
- [Input] Increased the max speed of the controller cursor.
- [Input] Prevented the mouse from highlighting items when navigating using directional buttons. This previously caused navigation issues in some menus.
Thanks ːsteamthumbsupː
Ryan
