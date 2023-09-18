09/18 (Mon) Update - “Add a Dash of Bitters～Softening Beauty Chapter～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 09/18 (Mon).
- “Add a Dash of Bitters～Softening Beauty Chapter～” starts!
- “Star Outfit Gacha (Shandy)” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem” and “New Owner Support Pack (POW・STM)” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
The following are still ongoing!
- “Kanna's Special Day Gacha” ～ 2023/09/21 (Thu) 15:59 UTC
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
