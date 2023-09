操作方式:

1: "W", "A", "S", "D" 用于在地面移动角色

2: "T" 键, 用于飞行, 在飞行状态, "E","Q" 用于上升和下降, 再次按下 "T" , 可以降落到地面

3: "R" 是翻滚动作

4: 鼠标左键, 是攻击

The game is divided into two modes.

Operation method:

1: "W", "A", "S", "D" are used to move the character on the ground

2: "T" key is used for flying. In flight state, "E" and "Q" are used for ascending and descending. Press "T" again to land on the ground.

3: "R" is for rolling action

4: The left mouse button is to attack