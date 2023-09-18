 Skip to content

The ISLE Survival update for 18 September 2023

Mini Update V1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12212943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I add 9 different colors light stands that can be crafted in the buildpart menu using the clear glow stick looted by killing a dominant tribe man. Use them to help you see in the dark.

