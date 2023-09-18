In this update I add 9 different colors light stands that can be crafted in the buildpart menu using the clear glow stick looted by killing a dominant tribe man. Use them to help you see in the dark.
The ISLE Survival update for 18 September 2023
Mini Update V1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2503601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update