50.10 now live: Alerts, ammo, food, and Linux

Here's the long-awaited 50.10! The game is now available for Linux, and this patch has some needed updates, like the ability to look at old alerts, ammo that works when uniforms are changed, and soldiers that don't hoard rotten food in their rooms.

We're going to continue now on parallel tracks. The main work will be on adventure mode. There should be more to show there soon as we get the site travel images in place and get the character running around the world again. Putnam has been working on some interface changes that should allow us to more support the keyboard/mouse interface options as we go, which I know is concerning for some people. It has taken longer than we expected to get the ball rolling generally on adventure mode, but the time ahead is clear now and we're optimistic it'll go smoothly.

We've also got more work to do back in fort mode. Some form of the full ammunition control system needs to come back for instance - we'll continue with patches like this one as we go.

As some of you might have seen on beta, here are the full patch notes:

New stuff

Can view all alerts, including old ones that have been dismissed

Can view combat reports from creature sheets

Can pause combat reports whenever new events are added

Added crash logging

Can now play the game on Linux

Major bug fixes

Fixed crash from removing zone with assigned unit

Fixed multithreading crash related to announcements

Fixed a potential crash issue with monarch arrival and made them provide more wagons properly

Fixed potential crash related to certain traveling creatures

Ammo assignments are updated properly when changing uniforms

Removed ownership of food items whenever they are dropped (stops rotten food hoarding in rooms)

Graphics additions/changes

New stone ramp graphics

Other bug fixes/tweaks

Made creatures more able to get out of trees

Sped up mid-level map retrieval (helps slowdowns on large world embarks)

Optimized relationship lookup for socializing dwarves

Fixed out of bounds issue with wheelbarrows

Stopped music mods from throwing error when making a new world

Fixed crash when there's an invalid language (mods)

Made broker leave depot when last wagon leaves instead of first

Have fun!

Tarn and Zach

P.S. from Kitfox:

Although Tarn had covid and sadly had to miss it, the procedural generation panel we organized at PAX West features three game designers discussing various Dwarf Fortress systems and others. It's insightful and brilliant! Watch it here on YouTube, though I'll warn the visuals aren't very compelling, so maybe think of it more like a podcast. Enjoy!