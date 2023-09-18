 Skip to content

Pirate Haven update for 18 September 2023

Patch Notes v0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12212758 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Exp required for world level up adjusted

  • World Level 2 now 30

  • World Level 3 now 1000

  • World Level 4 now 3000

  • World Level 5 now 8000

  • Changed options menu button for 'Titlescreen'

Changed files in this update

