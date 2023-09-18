-
Exp required for world level up adjusted
-
World Level 2 now 30
-
World Level 3 now 1000
-
World Level 4 now 3000
-
World Level 5 now 8000
-
Changed options menu button for 'Titlescreen'
Pirate Haven update for 18 September 2023
Patch Notes v0.4.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2535911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update