CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 18 September 2023

Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12212581

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Correction of a cursor problem with technology selection
-Graphics optimization with "low" graphics option
-Fusion mortar turret balancing mark 4 and 5
-Terrain and mountain collision problems corrected in levels 4,5,6,13,14,15,16,17 and 18
-Fixed a collision problem that prevented Jake from throwing grenades from a safe distance

Changed files in this update

