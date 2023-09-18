-Correction of a cursor problem with technology selection
-Graphics optimization with "low" graphics option
-Fusion mortar turret balancing mark 4 and 5
-Terrain and mountain collision problems corrected in levels 4,5,6,13,14,15,16,17 and 18
-Fixed a collision problem that prevented Jake from throwing grenades from a safe distance
CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 18 September 2023
Update 1.01
