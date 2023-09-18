Update #3 - Sri Lanka, New Ability & more!

Welcome to Doomsday Jetlag's third big update! Here's what to look out for:
🌴🦁🛫🗡️🌴 SRI LANKA MAP 🌴🗡️🛫🦁🌴
Sri Lanka has been added as a new 'Easy' map. With 2 cities & regions to protect!
ADDITIONS
- Barrel Roll ability as suggested by community member MKfox! This ability temporarily makes the player immune to enemy attacks!
TWEAKS & FIXES
Responding to community feedback, the following tweaks and fixes have been made to the game:
- Issue with speed control setting not showing correctly should be fixed.
- Card view area not loading properly bug fixed.
- Tasmania & Newfoundland ship navigation issues fixed.
FUTURE
This was not initially meant to be a 'full' update so all the things listed in the previous update's future section remain the same here. Here they are again:
- A new game-mode with global map!
- Minor visual improvements
- More music!
- All-new 'Themes' to choose from in the menu that will shake up UI and map loadouts!
- Any bugfixes or tweaks as detected by me or reported/suggested by you!
As always suggestions are very much welcome and thanks for playing!
Bug reports are also as always welcome and reviews are much appreciated!
Happy aerial hunting,
Cooper
Changed files in this update