Update #3 - Sri Lanka, New Ability & more!

Welcome to Doomsday Jetlag's third big update! Here's what to look out for:

🌴🦁🛫🗡️🌴 SRI LANKA MAP 🌴🗡️🛫🦁🌴



Sri Lanka has been added as a new 'Easy' map. With 2 cities & regions to protect!

ADDITIONS

Barrel Roll ability as suggested by community member MKfox! This ability temporarily makes the player immune to enemy attacks!

TWEAKS & FIXES

Responding to community feedback, the following tweaks and fixes have been made to the game:

Issue with speed control setting not showing correctly should be fixed.

Card view area not loading properly bug fixed.

Tasmania & Newfoundland ship navigation issues fixed.

FUTURE

This was not initially meant to be a 'full' update so all the things listed in the previous update's future section remain the same here. Here they are again:

A new game-mode with global map!

Minor visual improvements

More music!

All-new 'Themes' to choose from in the menu that will shake up UI and map loadouts!

Any bugfixes or tweaks as detected by me or reported/suggested by you!

As always suggestions are very much welcome and thanks for playing!

Bug reports are also as always welcome and reviews are much appreciated!

Happy aerial hunting,

Cooper