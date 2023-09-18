更新
1.修复暴击伤害不衰减的bug。
2.修复前线舍身突袭动画回头bug。
3.修复感电状态后丧尸滑行的bug。
4.伤害数字数值过滤性能优化。
6.修复英雄点击换武器卡住bug。
7.修复特殊情况导致的建筑无法升级。
8.武器伤害的上调及远距离增加衰减。
9.世界地图及其界面更改。
bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。
