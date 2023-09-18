 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rebirth evolution update for 18 September 2023

9.18更新

Share · View all patches · Build 12212552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新
1.修复暴击伤害不衰减的bug。
2.修复前线舍身突袭动画回头bug。
3.修复感电状态后丧尸滑行的bug。
4.伤害数字数值过滤性能优化。
6.修复英雄点击换武器卡住bug。
7.修复特殊情况导致的建筑无法升级。
8.武器伤害的上调及远距离增加衰减。
9.世界地图及其界面更改。

bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1816391 Depot 1816391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link