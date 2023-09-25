Starfield Updates 1.7.33 – September 25, 2023

A small update has gone out for Starfield on Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Store, and Steam. This update addresses some issues with performance and stability as well as a few general gameplay issues. We are continuing to work on a larger update that will add features and improvements that we noted in our last update notes. Thank you so much for your continued feedback and support of Starfield and we look forward to a future with you on this journey.

General

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

Graphics

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

Performance and Stability

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

Ships