Added:

~ Freeze Tag Map Hex.

~ You can now view a players' ping in the social tab.

Bug Fixes:

~ Fixed a bug where a player could spectate and start a game by themselves to which the room would freeze up.

~ Players no longer get a free win or loss if you join an on-going game.

~ Removed a race exploit.

~ Fixed a Bug where a spectator could be it in infection.

~ Fixed an issue where a player would have no team and could walk around in a match.