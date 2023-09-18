v0.956: A Minor but Important Update

Another minor release this week to correct some bugs that were discovered last week. Also: two new eyecatch cards by the amazing cartoonist Radou, and some sound + portrait improvements from Anton Risberg. Here's the complete list of changes:

Added two new eyecatch cards by Radou

Fixed AutoJoiner/AutoLeaver crash at world creation

Plots may now modify cutscenes

Added checkout sound fx to shop

Some portrait bits tweaked by Anton Risberg

Fixed crash if no boss monster generated for The Night Stalker plot

Fixed numbers typo in DZD Wujung entry cutscene

Fixed bug where campaign would remain in memory after quitting because of pbge.my_state.view