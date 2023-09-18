 Skip to content

GearHead Caramel update for 18 September 2023

v0.956: A Minor but Important Update

Build 12212305

Another minor release this week to correct some bugs that were discovered last week. Also: two new eyecatch cards by the amazing cartoonist Radou, and some sound + portrait improvements from Anton Risberg. Here's the complete list of changes:

  • Added two new eyecatch cards by Radou
  • Fixed AutoJoiner/AutoLeaver crash at world creation
  • Plots may now modify cutscenes
  • Added checkout sound fx to shop
  • Some portrait bits tweaked by Anton Risberg
  • Fixed crash if no boss monster generated for The Night Stalker plot
  • Fixed numbers typo in DZD Wujung entry cutscene
  • Fixed bug where campaign would remain in memory after quitting because of pbge.my_state.view

