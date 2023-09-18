Patch 1.0.12 change logs
- Fix: Final Boss didn't drop shards when defeated.
- Fix for Souldrinker: Overheal resets to 0 after each floor
- Fix for Sharp Shooter Quest: The requirement now is 3 Pierce, Masterwork Arrows is no longer a limited number item.
- Crosswand Fix: Corrected the number of projectiles in each barrage for different tiers.
- Barrel has better chance of dropping shards.
- Corrected the Armory price of Golden Chain
- Poison Vial is now a consumable item.
- Updated the stats of various items: Iron Cuirass, Devil Horn, Assassin's Glove, Lifestealing Glove, Knight Gauntlet, Hand Mirror, Helmet, Life Stone, Malevolent Observer, Pocket Watch, Raven Skull, Talon, Whetstone
