Hey all,

You asked for it, we're delivering, welcome to the Quality of life update v1.0.1.0

Lobby

A completely overhauled lobby is here with a new environment and new atmospheric lighting.

Tutorial

A new tutorial level is available on the Main Menu for those who aren't sure what

to do and this also delivers some lore for our first map in Arcanum.

Here's the full changelog.

Added

Added a Tutorial for new players

Added lore with a voice-guided tour to the tutorial

Added a brand new Lobby

Added a new Main Menu backdrop

Added a blocking volume so that audio does not travel through the roof

Added a display for player controls

Added the ability to crouch in the new lobby

Added a widget that tells players to "Hold E To Revive"

Added a new informative loading screen to the game

Added credits to main menu

Added secret room to Ravenswood Manor

Changes

Changed start game time to 5 seconds

Changes to environment on Ravenswood Manor

Changed global ambience in Ravenswood Manor

The kitchen has now been removed from Ravenswood Manor

Change the volume of the intro voice-over

Changed the distance in which the AI can see you

All living players must be at the exit for the game to now end

Changed the homunculus core AI behaviour

Changed the attenuation of the AI's heartbeat

Changed the rate which doors open and close

Moved some of the tape spawns for better visibility for players

Slightly Altered the appearance of the Main AI

Doors have been tweaked for better performance

Changed some of the assets so keys and tapes are easier to see

Changed highlight colour of collectables to make them stand out more

The homunculus will no longer attack players as frequently

Spawn locations for keys have changed

Keys are now much bigger and easier to see

Fixes

Fixed loading screen not always displaying for the host

Fixed a bug where the game cant end due to the host running out of lives

Removed an exploit where you could get infinite tapes and files

Fixed a bug where if a client tries to escape, the game becomes incompletable

Fixed a bug that glitched out the lobby invite system after completing a game

Fixed Doors from glitching in multiplayer games

Fixed server cap to 4 players

Fixed lobby joining bug

Fixed animation multicast bug

Developers Notes

We are listening to all the player feedback through our discussion board and our Discord server

and are working tirelessly to ensure all players have a great experience on Arcanum.

The first map and other area's of the game will continue to be re-worked, and adapted to feedback as we grow as a community.

We want to thank you for all of your support so far, all feedback is greatly appreciated and vital to the continued growth and success of Arcanum.