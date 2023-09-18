Hey all,
You asked for it, we're delivering, welcome to the Quality of life update v1.0.1.0
Lobby
A completely overhauled lobby is here with a new environment and new atmospheric lighting.
Tutorial
A new tutorial level is available on the Main Menu for those who aren't sure what
to do and this also delivers some lore for our first map in Arcanum.
Here's the full changelog.
Added
- Added a Tutorial for new players
- Added lore with a voice-guided tour to the tutorial
- Added a brand new Lobby
- Added a new Main Menu backdrop
- Added a blocking volume so that audio does not travel through the roof
- Added a display for player controls
- Added the ability to crouch in the new lobby
- Added a widget that tells players to "Hold E To Revive"
- Added a new informative loading screen to the game
- Added credits to main menu
- Added secret room to Ravenswood Manor
Changes
- Changed start game time to 5 seconds
- Changes to environment on Ravenswood Manor
- Changed global ambience in Ravenswood Manor
- The kitchen has now been removed from Ravenswood Manor
- Change the volume of the intro voice-over
- Changed the distance in which the AI can see you
- All living players must be at the exit for the game to now end
- Changed the homunculus core AI behaviour
- Changed the attenuation of the AI's heartbeat
- Changed the rate which doors open and close
- Moved some of the tape spawns for better visibility for players
- Slightly Altered the appearance of the Main AI
- Doors have been tweaked for better performance
- Changed some of the assets so keys and tapes are easier to see
- Changed highlight colour of collectables to make them stand out more
- The homunculus will no longer attack players as frequently
- Spawn locations for keys have changed
- Keys are now much bigger and easier to see
Fixes
- Fixed loading screen not always displaying for the host
- Fixed a bug where the game cant end due to the host running out of lives
- Removed an exploit where you could get infinite tapes and files
- Fixed a bug where if a client tries to escape, the game becomes incompletable
- Fixed a bug that glitched out the lobby invite system after completing a game
- Fixed Doors from glitching in multiplayer games
- Fixed server cap to 4 players
- Fixed lobby joining bug
- Fixed animation multicast bug
Developers Notes
We are listening to all the player feedback through our discussion board and our Discord server
and are working tirelessly to ensure all players have a great experience on Arcanum.
The first map and other area's of the game will continue to be re-worked, and adapted to feedback as we grow as a community.
We want to thank you for all of your support so far, all feedback is greatly appreciated and vital to the continued growth and success of Arcanum.
Changed files in this update