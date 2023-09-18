 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eldritch Exterminators update for 18 September 2023

Eldritch Exterminators out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12212097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Exterminators!

Today is the day you may find yourself trapped in an unlikely vessel, and undead hordes slithering towards you hungrily. Eldritch Exterminators is released!

We are excited to finally be able to share this with you all! This is an early taste, with more maps, enemies, and weapons already in the works. We plan to bring you patches on a biweekly basis, with a mix of content and gameplay tweaks to ensure a steady supply of new experiences. We are looking forward to your feedback, and hope you have as much fun playing it as we have making it. We are releasing today with our first map, the Endless Forest, with 6 weapons to unlock. Explore the Revelations tab and figure out how to expand your armory with exciting new options!

Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/QvJMb2G

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link