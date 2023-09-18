Eldritch Exterminators out now!

Greetings Exterminators!

Today is the day you may find yourself trapped in an unlikely vessel, and undead hordes slithering towards you hungrily. Eldritch Exterminators is released!

We are excited to finally be able to share this with you all! This is an early taste, with more maps, enemies, and weapons already in the works. We plan to bring you patches on a biweekly basis, with a mix of content and gameplay tweaks to ensure a steady supply of new experiences. We are looking forward to your feedback, and hope you have as much fun playing it as we have making it. We are releasing today with our first map, the Endless Forest, with 6 weapons to unlock. Explore the Revelations tab and figure out how to expand your armory with exciting new options!

Join Our Discord: https://discord.gg/QvJMb2G