Squarena update for 18 September 2023

Minor Patch

18 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch to address a couple things:

  • Added Steam screenshot functionality through Steam overlay.
  • Level revisions

Have a nice day! Remember: it's not just okay to be a square, we encourage it.

