September 2023 Update - Patch 1.0.23.09.17a

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42652743/db7ecb39731c1c854046a00b409c641d30c7f52b.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42652743/1d9434af964fa3e29eb547d451e70760eba6d9eb.png)[/url]

Introducing the Test Range: An empty arena with disabled enemies to develop and test your best code

New coding blocks:

Sensor 3 - Returns the distance from the sensor to the object (enemy or not) at the end of the leaser beam

P.S. many users asked for this, no idea what they think they gonna do with it

AND and OR logical blocks - Boolean logic blocks with boolean in(s) and out to facilitate coding