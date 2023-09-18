September 2023 Update - Patch 1.0.23.09.17a

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42652743/db7ecb39731c1c854046a00b409c641d30c7f52b.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//42652743/1d9434af964fa3e29eb547d451e70760eba6d9eb.png)[/url]
Introducing the Test Range: An empty arena with disabled enemies to develop and test your best code
New coding blocks:
Sensor 3 - Returns the distance from the sensor to the object (enemy or not) at the end of the leaser beam
P.S. many users asked for this, no idea what they think they gonna do with it
AND and OR logical blocks - Boolean logic blocks with boolean in(s) and out to facilitate coding
- New "GitGud" code samples feature: A button on the UI opens a list of 15 code samples with basic functions like moving or turning, all the way to basic combat ready code
Changed files in this update