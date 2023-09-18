Save Settings Fix

A few people are having a problem saving settings in the options. This patch fixes it.

I did still notice that if "Fullscreen" is set to YES in your current save, it may not save the resolution correctly. Switching "Fullscreen" to NO and then back to YES seems to fix the problem.

You can also start fresh by deleting your save files, which are only for video settings.

Go to this folder: %localAppData%\Pacify\Saved\SaveGames and delete the "videosettings" file.

I hope that helps,

Shawn