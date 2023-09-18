 Skip to content

Pacify update for 18 September 2023

Save Settings Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few people are having a problem saving settings in the options. This patch fixes it.

I did still notice that if "Fullscreen" is set to YES in your current save, it may not save the resolution correctly. Switching "Fullscreen" to NO and then back to YES seems to fix the problem.

You can also start fresh by deleting your save files, which are only for video settings.
Go to this folder: %localAppData%\Pacify\Saved\SaveGames and delete the "videosettings" file.

I hope that helps,
Shawn

Changed files in this update

Pacify Content Depot 967051
  • Loading history…
Pacify SteamDeck Depot Depot 967053
  • Loading history…
