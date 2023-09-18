Update 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12211983 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This adds plenty of QOL and fixes.

But also adds new Gambles, Capturable Orbs and one new unlockable.

We hope you enjoy it!

Balancing and Revamps

Enemies

Mimics no longer steal 5 GC per attack.

Drakobolds no longer steal 5 GC per attack.

Pumpkin Lord Eskyuven now has 100 AP instead of 50.

Pumpkin Lord Eskyuven now has 2 DEF instead of 1.

Pumpkin Lord Eskyuven now receives 2 stacks of each buff instead of 1 upon triggering Latent Rage.

Added more orbs that Orbot Galter can potentially generate.

Tricksters now have 25 HP instead of 20.

Banshee now has 25 ATK instead of 20.

Orbs

Some Capturable Orbs now have different chances of being added instead of every single one of them having equal odds.

Fallen Trickster Hat now costs 2 Mana instead of 4. Also gives 2 ATK.

Desperate Bargain now has the “Overpowered” tag.

Artifact Portmanteau now has the “Overpowered” and “Strict” tags.

Artifacts

Mana Shard now gives 1 extra Mana on combat start in addition to giving 1 extra mana every turn.

Content

Gameplay

Added “Strict” orb tag. (Can’t be played through alternative methods.)

Added “Overpowered” orb tag. (Mana cost won’t go below 10, but they have cool RGB visuals)

New Capturable Orbs

Hollow Body now has a capturable summon.

Drakobold now has a capturable weapon.

Snatcher now has a capturable weapon.

Trickster now has a capturable special orb… summon?

All Pumpkins now have more capturable summons.

Orbot Galter now has a VERY low % capturable summon.

Orbot Guchris now has a VERY low % capturable summon

New Orbs

Added Black Capture Gemstone

New Tower and Inn Developments

Added the “Capturedex” upgrade, a Tower Upgrade that allows you to check what are the capturable orbs (and the odds of each one) from an enemy by right-clicking them. (Thanks Kaziglu Bey)

New Unlockables

Added Black Capture Gemstone as an Unlockable.

New Gambles

Added “Broken Toys” gamble.

Added “Too Hot!” gamble.

Added “Handicap X” gamble.

Added “Black Capture Gemstone” reward.

QOL

Save and Load: Changed UIs to now have a time stamp. (thanks Bloopers, Serulin and Jaqueta)

Save and Load: Autosaves are now stored inside each individual save file, and are not separate saves. (Thanks Jaqueta)

Inn Orb Shop: Orb Tooltips now appear by default instead of you having to hover on it.

Reward Board (Levels): Orb Tooltips now appear instead of descriptions. (Won’t show Summons though)

You can now see your active skills beneath your character’s HP.

You can now check what you can capture from a specific character by right-clicking it. (But only if you have the Capturedex upgrade)

The Camera will now widen the Field of View when playing at low Aspect Ratios, such as 16/10 and 3/2.

Skills are now visible during Combat on the Left Side of the HUD.

This can be toggled off under Settings > Interface.

Bugfixes

Most Important Fixes

Potentially fixed a softlock where Confirm/Skip button sometimes wouldn’t work on Orb Chest. (Thanks Arkuktor)

Fixed issue where orb draws and additions to hand would become inconsistent when the player succeeded a Fear check upon using an Attack Orb. (Thanks WhiteFalcon.)

Fixed issue where Attack Orbs wouldn’t go to the Burnt Pile after succeeding a Fear check.

Fixed issue where Levels and Expedition UI frequently overlapped other Inn UI elements. (Thanks Arkuktor)

Functionality

Fixed issue where Mana Crystal could make other Upgrade Crystal effects not execute. (Damage Crystals, Cloning Crystals, etc.)

Fixed issue where Upgrade Crystals would sometimes not work if you had two or more distinct Crystals on the same orb.

Potentially fixed issue where burning door would damage you even if you had the “Aggressive” trait.

Fixed inconsistent Trick or Treat activations and action changes for Eskyuven. (e.g: when receiving Burning damage, he would perform ToT twice)

Pouch Pocket now properly draws +1 orb on your first turn.

Fixed issue where Snatcher Shop would snatch things that you didn’t really have.

Fixed issue where hovering your mouse on highlighted links on the Spoils menu didn’t work well for Orb Tooltips.

Fixed out of bounds exception that could happen when burning Bombkins.

Audiovisual

Fixed a bug where the Chest Unboxing Animation would appear incorrectly when using lower Interface Scale values.

Drastically reduced Pumpkin Pile light intensity.

“Return” button should no longer overlap the Tower Dangers button on the Inn.

Added simple BG to Skill Tree

Localization, Typos, Text

Fixed small text issue on “Trick” description

Fixed “Gulsing” typo. (should now say “Guising”)

Improved “Puppet Strings”’s description.

Fixed other minor text issues.

[PT-BR] Localized Mana Tooltip on the HUD.

[PT-BR] Localized The Spoils “Cards”.

[PT-BR] Localized Chest Unboxing UI.

[PT-BR] Localized Boss Loot Box UI.

Performance

Improved the Performance of the Pouch Rendering, the resolution of the “Pouch Camera Render” (Used to render the 3D orbs inside the UI) now scales based on which resolution the game is running.

Same performance improvements were made to Artifact Rendering, in both the HUD, and Artifact Pouch.

These improvements will have a large impact on Systems with Integrated Graphics and Lower-end GPUs.

Same Improvements were added to Character Selection screens (Buy/Borrow/Select)

Additionally, the game will limit how many characters are rendered in Real-time in the UI up to 2. Rest will be frozen.

Further optimizations were made as well, all of these improvements should give a huge performance boost when selecting characters, especially for a large collection of characters. (Thanks for reporting the performance issues Wolfgang)

Known Issues

We’ll be looking into fixing these for the next patches.