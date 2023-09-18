Early 1.3 Fishing!

In this update, we've added 'fishing.' We've created a pond somewhere in the world, so please enjoy fishing there.

Please note that due to the creation of the pond, there may be issues if you had previously built something in that location. Please be aware of this.

Furthermore, since you can now catch fish, we've added two new dishes as well. Please try to find them.

We're planning to continue updating the game with additional content, so please stay tuned for more.

The term 'Early Access version 1.xx' refers to the version of the game during the Early Access phase. After the official release, it will become the 'Official Release version 1.0'."

