Share · View all patches · Build 12211863 · Last edited 18 September 2023 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy

The September Update is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam!

Here are the highlights...

Game Changes

This update brings a few quality of life changes and fixes to the game, resolving several issues that were reported by the community.

For example, sniper rifles have a crit damage multiplier to ensure headshots kill at long range. This was not quite working correctly before and has now been fixed. Also on the subject of the Scientist, her stamina regen time is no longer unintentionally slower than other classes.

In addition to a bunch of visual fixes and crash fixes, we added a highly requested server admin feature. Server owners can now use adminservermute to block messages from specific users. This will stop their messages from being visible to anyone in the chat.

When logged in as admin, simply open the console with ` or @ or F7 and type "adminservermute" followed by the player name or ID you wish to mute. To unmute, use the command "adminserverunmute" followed by the player name or ID.

NEW Item Rotation:

The Autumnal Collection

Today's update brings a fresh rotation of autumnal items to the game. A new featured store set includes Arsenal Appearance Pack 3.0, along with a collection of Fall-themed skins and mutations!

Outside of the store there are a bunch of new free drops now available, ranging from the Rainforest Rex to the legendary Sharpshooter's Carbine...

Remember you can check out previews for all the latest items on our Trello page!

Version 2.9.15 Changelog

Imported new cosmetics for September

WIP updates to human shading and weapon shading

Updated base textures for the M4 carbine

Updated textures and added more accurate colour slider masking for Battlescarred Rex skin

Fixed a couple of Spino skins with incorrect eye masking

Halved the distance required for sniper rifle crit boost damage on small targets to take effect

Made sure sniper crit boost on small targets at long range is 4x not 2x

Fixed stamina regen time on Scientist being too slow

Fixed an FPS drop caused by holding the bow at the ready

Fixed a crash when trying to cancel using a nametag/description tag

Added new "adminservermute" and "adminserverunmute" commands

Thanks for playing!

-The Primal Carnage Team

[For all things Primal Carnage, get involved on the Official Discord...](discord.gg/primalcarnage)