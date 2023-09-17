 Skip to content

Heard of the Story? update for 17 September 2023

V0.6.11 - Improved failed start-up screen

V0.6.11 - Improved failed start-up screen

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sometimes a firewall or anti-virus can block the game's start-up and in such case, an almost blank error screen used to show up. This has now been improved so you see a proper explanation of the potential reasons for the failure and suggestions on how to fix it. This was a great idea in someone's recent stream of the game and will hopefully help reduce frustrations of new players.

