Sometimes a firewall or anti-virus can block the game's start-up and in such case, an almost blank error screen used to show up. This has now been improved so you see a proper explanation of the potential reasons for the failure and suggestions on how to fix it. This was a great idea in someone's recent stream of the game and will hopefully help reduce frustrations of new players.
Heard of the Story? update for 17 September 2023
V0.6.11 - Improved failed start-up screen
Patchnotes via Steam Community
