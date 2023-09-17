Update 1.0.21.0

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Changelog / Patch notes
Visual Enhancements
- Damage popup color option is now also affecting critical damage popups.
Weapon Balance
- Enhanced the knockback power of the "Ionsight," giving it double the force compared to other weapons.
Bug Fixes
- Addressed the non-functional skip button during augmentation selection.
- Fixed the button disappearance issue on "Arcanevo" when the reload stat is maxed.
