Symmodance update for 17 September 2023

Update 1.0.21.0

Visual Enhancements
  • Damage popup color option is now also affecting critical damage popups.
Weapon Balance
  • Enhanced the knockback power of the "Ionsight," giving it double the force compared to other weapons.
Bug Fixes
  • Addressed the non-functional skip button during augmentation selection.
  • Fixed the button disappearance issue on "Arcanevo" when the reload stat is maxed.

