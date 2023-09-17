-
Added auto-save feature.
-
Added Battle Mode where you get five minutes to destroy as many mutants in an Ohio shopping center parking lot as possible in order to help save Cleveland.
-
Additional bug fixes.
Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 17 September 2023
Update 1.991
Patchnotes via Steam Community
