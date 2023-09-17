 Skip to content

Elijah and the Out of this World Adventure update for 17 September 2023

Update 1.991

Share · View all patches · Build 12211646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added auto-save feature.

  2. Added Battle Mode where you get five minutes to destroy as many mutants in an Ohio shopping center parking lot as possible in order to help save Cleveland.

  3. Additional bug fixes.

